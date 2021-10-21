Mumbai: Rupali Chakankar appointed as chairperson of Women Commission

The state government on Wednesday appointed the NCP women wing chief Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for a period of three years. The chairperson’s post was lying vacant since the previous chief Vijaya Rahatkar from BJP had resigned on February 4, 2020. The post was in the Congress quota but NCP staked its claim and succeeded in getting it in its quota.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:03 AM IST