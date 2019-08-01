Mumbai: Runde bridge washes away

Titwala: The concrete layer of Runde bridge in Titwala was washed away due to heavy rains on Tuesday night, whereby connectivity to 10 villages was lost.

On Wednesday morning, villagers passing through this bridge that connects to Falegaon,Ushidgaon noticed the situation and informed the gram panchayat and local body.

Titwala tehsildar Deepak Akade said, "we got to know about the incident on early Wednesday morning. We rushed to the spot and instructed the local authority to conduct an structure audit of the bridge."

"We will inspect all bridges under the jurisdiction of Titwala. If any are in dilapidated and dangerous state, will do an structure audit," he said. –Narendra Gupta:

