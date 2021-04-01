Mumbai: Runaway accused surrenders after family refuses to accept him

Mumbai: A runaway accused who recently escaped from the J J Hospital has surrendered before the police after his family members refused to accept him. He surrendered in the presence of his advocate, said police.

On Monday morning, Shailesh Ziradkar, 43 escaped from the J J Hospital on the pretext of going to toilet Ziradkar got up and escaped from the hospital after changing clothes and giving slip to two police constable on his guard duty. Ziradkar was admitted to J J hospital on March 18 for angioplasty operation and was currently under observation post surgery. He was in judicial custody after he was arrested on the charges of stalking at a minor girl by Meghwadi police in February.

As soon as police realised his escape they alerted his family members, "The accused went to his home, however his family refused to accept him after which he surrendered before us, he was subsequently arrested for the offence registered under the IPC section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), " said Subhash Borade senior police inspector of Sir J J Marg police station.