Mumbai: ‘Ruling parties could not celebrate Diwali’

MUMBAI: While taunting ruling parties over their electoral performance, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that they could not eat sweet during Diwali. “We will work as a strong opposition party.

For the first time ruling parties could not celebrate Diwali and despite having less numbers than them, our Diwali was very good and really sweet,” he said after his election as leader of legislature party.

He also analysed all important results of the NCP and sated that 25 legislators of NCP are first time legislators.