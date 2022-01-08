Mumbai: RTO fines Rs 12.16 lakh to errant rickshaw drivers in 9 months, advises travellers to file complaints over issues

While citizens often take to social media to voice their frustration against the local auto-rickshaw drivers who deny to ferry them to their destination, only a few have lodged a complaint to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) about the said issue, the RTO officials informed. The officials added that in the last 9 months (between April to December 2021) Rs 12.16 lakh fine was collected from auto rikshaw operators in the Mumbai suburban section.

During the last nine months (between April to December 2021), 2,789 autorickshaws were checked by Andheri, Wadala and Borivali regional transport officials of this 1,431 were found guilty and fined under different sections of the motor vehicle act.

Maximum 1,218 autorickshaws were checked by Andheri RTO during the same period, out of this, 396 vehicles were found unfit, which yearly passing was due.

Similarly, 1,040 autorickshaws were randomly checked by Wadala RTO and 531 by Borivali RTO during the last months, out of this, 205 were found unfit in Wadala RTO jurisdiction and 207 vehicles found unfit whose yearly passing was due in the jurisdiction of Borivali RTO.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, more than 8-year-old rickshaws need yearly passing (checking by RTO officials) and 8 years or less than 8 years old vehicles need to be checked by RTO officials alternate years.

In 2021, the RTO Mumbai had suspended the license of 48 auto-rickshaw drivers and permits of 42 auto-rickshaw drivers and 42 rickshaw drivers were booked for refusal of short distances fare and 457 for Rude behaviour and other reasons.

However, RTO officials say that action against errant auto drivers is being taken continuously but passengers say that refusal to ply to the nearest location (short distances) has become a common occurrence. As a result of this, many commuters have started preferring services of auto aggregators like Ola.

Sanket Chavan (32) from Kalina, says that he always finds it difficult to get rickshaw drivers to ply within the area. “If I need to take my ailing mother to a doctor, I can’t depend on a rickshaw. They refuse to ply short distances and even if they do, they do not ply on meter charges,” he says.

When asked why he had not registered complaints against errant auto drivers, he says, "Complain karane se kya hoga, 500 Rs dekar chhut jayega uske baad pure stand ke rikshaw wale pareshan karenge" (what will happen if I register a complaint? They will get away by paying Rs 500 and later all the rickshaw drivers will harass us).

According to Sanket, the fine for refusal and overcharging should be increased and apart from auto drivers strict action against auto-owners also need to be taken.

Similarly, Rajesh Singh (42) from Kalyan said. "Specifically in the evening, getting a rikshaw for Netivali from Kalyan west is almost impossible, rickshaw drivers accept Netivali passengers only after that said passengers ready to pay fare up to Tata ie 20 per cent extra."

The story of Dombivali is not different. The Kalyan and Dombivli station area sees maximum complaints of errant autorickshaw drivers regarding extra charging of fare, illegal parking and creating obstacles for smooth vehicular movement.

"Considering the above complaints, the RTO has formed additional point to point stands for auto rickshaws. A list of fares for both sharing and metre autos has been set up for the station area," added an RTO official from Kalyan.

Apart from those passengers of Kalyan and Dombivali can complain against errant auto drivers through WhatsApp number 9423448824 as well.

"Now we are just a WhatsApp message away, passengers need to come forward and register a complaint against errant auto drivers," said TP Chavan, Dy RTO Kalyan adding that in the last 6 months, Kalyan RTO blacklisted more than 100 autorickshaws as per the complaints registered by the passengers.

