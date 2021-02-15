Mumbai: RTO agent kidnapped, assaulted in Kandivali; two held

Kurar Police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping an RTO agent, who had been in an argument with the accused over a domicile certificate. The arrested accused assaulted the RTO agent and tried to teach him a lesson. While two have been arrested, their accomplice is still on the run.

Police said that on Friday midnight, a 39-year-old RTO agent, identified as Shankar Gupta, was out for a walk post dinner near his Kandivali (E) residence, when three men approached him. Gupta identified two of the three men as Prashant Parab, 42, and Rakesh Dalvi, 28, who ensued in a heated argument with the agent, which soon escalated.

Gupta was badly thrashed by the trio, who hit him with fisticuffs and kicks, following which they abused him and dragged him in their Ertiga car, where they assaulted Gupta over previous enmity with the agent for not issuing a domicile certificate in their name. After covering a small distance, the trio released Gupta, threatening him again. Gupta, however, immediately rushed to the Kurar police station and lodged a complaint against the trio.

Kurar Police registered a case and booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assault and common intention. After scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage, police zeroed in on two of the three accused-- Parab and Dalvi, who were arrested. While the search for their accomplice is underway, the arrested duo are being interrogated, said police.