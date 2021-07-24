Mumbai: RTE admissions: Deadline to confirm seat in schools extended for third time

In an attempt to award more time to parents to confirm admissions of their children under the Right to Education (RTE), the deadline has been extended till July 31. This was announced by the office of the director of education (primary), Pune.

Parents of students who have been selected for RTE admissions through the lottery system can directly approach the allotted private-unaided schools with originals and photocopies of all required documents or contact the schools by writing an email, WhatsApp, or over the phone to confirm admissions.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended as initially parents were given time from June 30 till July 9 and then again till July 23. The office of the director of education (primary) said, “Parents of students who have not yet contacted the school must go there before July 31 to confirm admission.”

As per the data published on the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex on Saturday, 2,820 students have confirmed admissions, out of 4,985 who were selected. There are 6,463 vacant seats in 352 schools registered for RTE admissions in Mumbai. In Maharashtra, 56,906 students have confirmed admissions out of 82,129 students who were selected for the 96,684 vacant seats in 9,432 schools under RTE admissions.

Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25% seats are reserved for the enrollment of deprived and vulnerable children in the entry-level of eligible private non-subsidised schools for the academic year 2021-22. Students from financially weak backgrounds can avail free and compulsory education till Class VIII in these schools.