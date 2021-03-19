Mumbai: RTE admission process extended till March 30

Parents have been given additional time to complete online application as the Right to Education (RTE) admission process for free education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools has been extended till March 30, 2021.

Parents have to fill the online registration form and submit financial proof documents via the portal: https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex.

On Tuesday, the state school education department released a circular stating, "The application process for RTE online admission for the academic year 2021-22 has been extended till March 30, 2021. Parents have been given additional time to fill online application and complete the process."

This extension has been given due to technical issues faced in the online admission process and lockdown restrictions in certain parts of Maharashtra. Initially, the application process for RTE admission which began on March 3 was supposed to be completed by March 21, 2021. But now, the state school education department has extended it till March 30.

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private-unaided schools are reserved for them under RTE.