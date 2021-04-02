Mumbai: RT-PCR test rate slashed to Rs 600 at city airport

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reduced the cost of regular RT-PCR tests from Rs 850 to Rs 600, effective April 1.

With the updated rates, the air passengers can opt to undergo the test at the airport, which provides the results in eight hours, while the express test which delivers results in 13 minutes is available at Rs 4,500. The reduced rates further enable a safe and anxiety-free journey for the passengers by offering the test facilities at CSMIA at a minimal cost.

The RT-PCR test counters, which were introduced at CSMIA on September 6 last year, have undertaken over three lakh tests till date at the airport. Since the launch, the CSMIA has added new facilities to reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports. The airport has adhered to the requirements laid down by the government, regarding testing of domestic as well as international passengers, and currently hosts three facilities at its Terminal 2.

Moreover, the CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2 set up for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities that offer passengers the option to process their test results in 13 minutes post sample collection. CSMIA has also established over 8 registration desks and 6 testing booths at Terminal 1, where departing as well as arriving passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.