Mumbai: RT-PCR for arriving international passengers

In line with the state government’s August 28 notification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from September 3.

Travellers from the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe will need to undertake the test, cost of which will be borne by passengers themselves. This comes in the wake of the discovery of a new strain/variants of coronavirus being discovered in South Africa, among other countries.

For effective implementation of the new guidelines, requisite arrangements for tests and registration have already been made at the airport by the operator at fixed rates (Rs 600). The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour, the BMC said.

A civic official said, “The same rule is applicable for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra. Although passengers may have taken both doses of vaccine against Covid-19, the negative report of RT-PCR is mandatory.”

