Mumbai: Rs 650 crore in Union Budget 2021-22 for rail infrastructure

In a bid to strengthen Mumbai's rail infrastructure, the Railways have received Rs 650 crore in the Union budget for carrying out Mumbai Urban Transport Projects. Likewise, a similar amount will have to be provided by the Maharashtra government as well. This is Rs 100 crore more than what was provided in last year's budget when Rs 550 crore was set aside for MUTP.
The funding will help complete the majority of pending works across Mumbai and it's metropolitan region (see box). These projects are important as they are meant to segregate suburban system from long distance trains as well as ease the movement of commuters at railway stations and over tracks through FOBs and ROBs.
On the Central Railway, 115 escalators will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore; Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for FOBs. Likewise, on the Western Railway, provision has been made for 7 FOBs while at 8 stations, additional FOBs will be built.
Another good news is the augmentation of connectivity. For instance, the Mumbai-Delhi route will undergo an upgrade which will allow trains to run at 160-200 kmph. For this, Rs 1340 crore has been provided. This upgrade will reduce the travel time to 12 hours from the current 15-16 hours.
Likewise, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project has received a massive Rs 7897 crore, though in the last budget it had received nearly Rs 10000 crore. This comes at a time when land acquisition in Maharashtra has been an issue; also barely 23 percent of the project is though in Gujarat, though they have acquired 94 percent of the land.
"We have been continuously working on a wide range of projects for both CR and WR. The ongoing Mumbai Urban Transport Projects are at different stages of implementation and will be completed as works proceed. We are happy that as was the case in the last few years, the fund allocation has been as desired and works will get a further boost," said R Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, which is executing the MUTP projects.
MUTP PROJECTS: Rs 650 crore in this budget
MUTP II: Rs 8080 crore
2021-22: Rs 200 crore
2020-21: Rs 200 crore
2019-20: Rs 245 crore
2018-19: Rs 170 crore
2017-18: Rs 137 crore
2016-17: Rs 631 crore
2015-16: Rs 512 crore
Project details
· 5-6 lines between CSMT-Kurla
· Parel Teminus
· Thane-Diva fifth and sixth line
· Mumbai Central-Borivli sixth line
· Goregaon Harbour line extension project
MUTP III: Rs 10,085 crore
2021-22: Rs 300 crore
2020-21: Rs 300 crore
2019-20: Rs 284 crore
2018-19: Rs 519 crore
2017-18: Rs 411 crore
2016-17: 5 crore
2015-16: Rs 1 crore
Project details
· Quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu corridor
· New Suburban corridor Panvel-Karjat
· Airoli-Kalwa Link
· Procurement of 47 AC 12-car rakes
· Trespass control (mid-section)
MUTP III A: Rs 33,000 crore
2021-22: Rs 150 crore
2020-21: Rs 50 crore
2019-20 : Rs 50 crore
2018-19: Rs 1 crore
Project details
· Extension of Harbour line upto Goregaon
· 5-6 lines between Borivli-Virar
· Fourth line between Kalyan-Asangaon
· 3-4 lines between Kalyan-Badlapur
· Kalyan yard segregation
· Communications based train control system on CR and WR
· Station improvement
· Procurement of 210 AC rakes
OTHER PROJECTS:
Seawood-Belapur-Uran line: Rs 20 crore
Station Development: Rs 316 crore
Soft improvement of stations: Rs 60 crore
Kalyan Kasara 3rd line: Rs 168 crore
Panvel Kalamboli coaching terminus: Rs 10 crore
Extension of platform for long distance train at CSMT: Rs 20 crore
LTT augmentation of coaching facilities: Rs 10 crore
Replacement of 605 no. smart card based ATVM: Rs 9 crore
Replacement of 377 smart card based ATVM: Rs 2.50 crore
Charni Road-Grant Road- Regirdering : Rs 10 lakh
Elphinstone Road- Regirdering of Road over bridge: Rs 1 lakhlakh
Road Over Bridges: Rs 33 crore (total)
Vikhroli : Rs 10 crore
Kalyan: Rs 7 crore
Diva road: Rs 10 crore
Thane-Kalyan: Rs 1 crore
JNPT-Jasai: Rs 3 crore
Diva-Vasai: Rs 9 crore
Diva Panvel: Rs 3 crore
Escalators 115 locations: Rs 50 crore
Foot Over Bridges : Rs 80 crore