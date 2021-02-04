Mumbai: Rs 650 crore in Union Budget 2021-22 for rail infrastructure

In a bid to strengthen Mumbai's rail infrastructure, the Railways have received Rs 650 crore in the Union budget for carrying out Mumbai Urban Transport Projects. Likewise, a similar amount will have to be provided by the Maharashtra government as well. This is Rs 100 crore more than what was provided in last year's budget when Rs 550 crore was set aside for MUTP.

The funding will help complete the majority of pending works across Mumbai and it's metropolitan region (see box). These projects are important as they are meant to segregate suburban system from long distance trains as well as ease the movement of commuters at railway stations and over tracks through FOBs and ROBs.

On the Central Railway, 115 escalators will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore; Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for FOBs. Likewise, on the Western Railway, provision has been made for 7 FOBs while at 8 stations, additional FOBs will be built.

Another good news is the augmentation of connectivity. For instance, the Mumbai-Delhi route will undergo an upgrade which will allow trains to run at 160-200 kmph. For this, Rs 1340 crore has been provided. This upgrade will reduce the travel time to 12 hours from the current 15-16 hours.

Likewise, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project has received a massive Rs 7897 crore, though in the last budget it had received nearly Rs 10000 crore. This comes at a time when land acquisition in Maharashtra has been an issue; also barely 23 percent of the project is though in Gujarat, though they have acquired 94 percent of the land.

"We have been continuously working on a wide range of projects for both CR and WR. The ongoing Mumbai Urban Transport Projects are at different stages of implementation and will be completed as works proceed. We are happy that as was the case in the last few years, the fund allocation has been as desired and works will get a further boost," said R Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, which is executing the MUTP projects.

MUTP PROJECTS: Rs 650 crore in this budget

MUTP II: Rs 8080 crore

2021-22: Rs 200 crore

2020-21: Rs 200 crore

2019-20: Rs 245 crore

2018-19: Rs 170 crore

2017-18: Rs 137 crore

2016-17: Rs 631 crore

2015-16: Rs 512 crore

Project details

· 5-6 lines between CSMT-Kurla

· Parel Teminus

· Thane-Diva fifth and sixth line

· Mumbai Central-Borivli sixth line

· Goregaon Harbour line extension project

MUTP III: Rs 10,085 crore

2021-22: Rs 300 crore

2020-21: Rs 300 crore

2019-20: Rs 284 crore

2018-19: Rs 519 crore

2017-18: Rs 411 crore

2016-17: 5 crore

2015-16: Rs 1 crore

Project details

· Quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu corridor

· New Suburban corridor Panvel-Karjat

· Airoli-Kalwa Link

· Procurement of 47 AC 12-car rakes

· Trespass control (mid-section)

MUTP III A: Rs 33,000 crore

2021-22: Rs 150 crore

2020-21: Rs 50 crore

2019-20 : Rs 50 crore

2018-19: Rs 1 crore

Project details

· Extension of Harbour line upto Goregaon

· 5-6 lines between Borivli-Virar

· Fourth line between Kalyan-Asangaon

· 3-4 lines between Kalyan-Badlapur

· Kalyan yard segregation

· Communications based train control system on CR and WR

· Station improvement

· Procurement of 210 AC rakes

OTHER PROJECTS:

Seawood-Belapur-Uran line: Rs 20 crore

Station Development: Rs 316 crore

Soft improvement of stations: Rs 60 crore

Kalyan Kasara 3rd line: Rs 168 crore

Panvel Kalamboli coaching terminus: Rs 10 crore

Extension of platform for long distance train at CSMT: Rs 20 crore

LTT augmentation of coaching facilities: Rs 10 crore

Replacement of 605 no. smart card based ATVM: Rs 9 crore

Replacement of 377 smart card based ATVM: Rs 2.50 crore

Charni Road-Grant Road- Regirdering : Rs 10 lakh

Elphinstone Road- Regirdering of Road over bridge: Rs 1 lakhlakh

Road Over Bridges: Rs 33 crore (total)

Vikhroli : Rs 10 crore

Kalyan: Rs 7 crore

Diva road: Rs 10 crore

Thane-Kalyan: Rs 1 crore

JNPT-Jasai: Rs 3 crore

Diva-Vasai: Rs 9 crore

Diva Panvel: Rs 3 crore

Escalators 115 locations: Rs 50 crore

Foot Over Bridges : Rs 80 crore