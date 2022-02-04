e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Rs 5 crore for retrofitting in BMC buildings

Staff Reporter
Representative Image | PTI

The BMC has made a provision for Rs 5 crore for retrofitting in its existing buildings across the city. It has started adopting retrofitting for the inception of latest technologies to replace obsolete systems that have become inefficient and ineffective.

Retrofit technologies are needed for effective energy savings for aiding and not hampering comfortable environmental conditions. The BMC is now focusing broadly on implementing measures in ‘energy efficiency building code’.

Stress is being given now on reduction of energy demand for heating and cooling, ventilation and lighting, water heating, and electricity consumption of BMC office appliances

