Mumbai: Rs 1,200 crore BMC aid for crisis-hit BEST

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to give a financial aid of Rs1,200 cr to its ailing transport wing, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) to ease its financial loss. Corporators across party lines have given a nod for this plan.

BEST is reeling under financial losses and debts of Rs2,500 cr, whereby banks are not giving any big amounts of loan. As BEST comes under the purview of BMC, the latter has a responsibility to assist it. In the past, the former BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta had an indifferent stance on this issue.

However, after Praveen Pardeshi took over as the BMC chief, it was decided to give Rs 100 cr per month to BEST as financial aid for its smooth functioning.

The leader of the opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja said the decision to give Rs 1,200 cr was unanimously approved by all parties’ leaders in the recent meeting. He further said that after receiving the amount, BEST should work hard and reduce its debts.