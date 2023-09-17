Mumbai: RPF Constable Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Kurla Station

FPJ

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable serving in Central Railways Mumbai saved a person’s life by giving him Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after he collapsed due to severe chest pain and discomfort at Kurla station on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when Constable Yadav spotted a passenger, later identified as Nilesh Kemale, a 45-year-old resident of Ghatla, Chembur, who had disembarked from a local train at Kurla Station and collapsed on the platform due to severe chest pain and discomfort.

"Without a moment's hesitation, Constable Mukesh Yadav sprang into action, swiftly administering Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). His precise and timely efforts proved instrumental in reviving the unconscious passenger, ultimately saving his life" said an official of CR.

After a few minutes of Yadav's CPR intervention, Kemale regained consciousness and was provided with water by the vigilant Constable. Subsequently, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) collaborated seamlessly, ensuring Kemale's safe transport to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla.

Doctors laud CPR treatment

According to CR officials, Bhabha Hospital, medical professionals lauded the CPR treatment administered by Constable Mukesh Yadav, emphasizing that his quick response and CPR skills had played a pivotal role in restoring the passenger's breathing and ensuring the preservation of his life.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, commended the efficient coordination between railway authorities, station personnel, and the timely actions of Constable Yadav, which collectively contributed to this life-saving effort.

Nilesh's condition stable

"Currently, Nilesh Kemale's condition is reported as stable, thanks to the unwavering commitment and remarkable act of humanity displayed by Mukesh Yadav, underscoring the dedication of RPF staff to the safety and well-being of railway passengers" he said.

This inspiring incident serves as a shining example of how the brave and vigilant members of the Railway Protection Force go above and beyond to ensure the safety and security of commuters on India's railways.

