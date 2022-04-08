Mumbai: RPF constable of Western railway walks over 4 kilometres on tracks to search mobile phone of commuter

Call it a 'Ramadan gift' for the recipient, whose brand new mobile phone which fell off a train, was successfully tracked down by an intrepid RPF constable in the dead of the night. Ramadhan Meena, 36, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable of Western Railway, walked more than four kilometres on live railway tracks (train movement was on), to look for the mobile phone of a traveller on the midnight of April 6-7. The mobile phone of a passenger named Deen Mohammed Qureshi, 27, who was travelling on the Dehradun Express, fell between Saphale and Vaitarna railway stations of Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division, on April 6. Qureshi had recently purchased the iPhone on EMI basis. The WR has recommended Meena’s name for the special DG (top boss of Indian Railway RPF) award on Friday.

Before joining the RPF, Meena was a gangman. “I joined the Railways in 2012 as a gangman, later qualified for the RPF constable post and joined the WR RPF team in 2015,” informed Meena, adding, “my old experience as a gangman helped me a lot. That’s why despite it being a dark night, I could successfully track the phone.”

Talking about his ‘iPhone search operation’, Meena said, “Qureshi and his cousin reached Saphale station at around 1pm (midnight of April 6-7) in a very exhausted condition, having been walking on the tracks. When they approached me, I offered them water and told them to take a deep breath and said, ‘I will definitely help you.’ Seeing their extremely agitated state, without wasting any more time, I began to look for their phone on the track.”

“The phone was in working condition but in silent mode, but we kept calling it while walking on the track. After walking for more than four kilometres, between the Saphale and Vaitarna stations I noticed some movement on the track. On checking, we discovered that it was the sound of Qureshi’s phone vibrating,” said Meena, adding that on finding his phone, Qureshi kissed it more than a dozen times.

Afterwards, Ramadhan Meena came back to Saphale station and after completing the required formalities in the presence of the station master, the phone was handed over to Qureshi.

Qureshi, a resident of Kurla east, had purchased it in March, keeping in mind the wedding of his cousin Shahrukh, 19, which was scheduled for the first week of April in his native village in Haryana.

This incident occurred as Qureshi was returning from Haryana after the wedding. Shahrukh was also travelling with him in the same coach of the Dehradun-Bandra Terminus Express. Around 9.30pm on April 6, 2022, his phone fell off the running train between Saphale and Vaitarna stations.

According to Qureshi, his phone was charging when it was unwittingly pushed by the children of fellow passengers and fell off from the window. The next stop was Virar. Qureshi got down and decided to look for the phone and Shahrukh accompanied him.

“It was around 9.50pm on April 6. We both started to walk on the track from Virar railway station. We walked over 15 km in the night till Saphale, but couldn’t find my phone. It was around 1pm when we contacted RPF constable Meenasaheb, who was posted at Saphale station and we told him the whole story,” Qureshi told the FPJ on Friday.

“I am thankful that he not only responded very positively but also offered water and said don’t worry, I am with you,” said Qureshi, adding that had it not been for Meena’s help, “I would have never got back my ‘dream phone’. I salute him from the bottom of my heart,” Qureshi said.

"It was my dream to own an iPhone. So I decided to purchase it on the occasion of my cousin’s marriage because I wanted to show our relatives and villagers how well we are doing in Mumbai,” said Qureshi, who works as a scrap merchant in Kurla.

Asked about the risk he took while walking on the railway track, Meena said, “I am aware of the risk of walking on the track but it’s my duty.” Meena is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He lives in the Palghar Railway Colony with his wife and three children, a 14-year-old daughter, and two sons, 11 and 8.

