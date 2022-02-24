Mumbai: Row between Sena, Congress over civic garden proposed to be named after Tipu Sultan to escalate

The row between the Shiv Sena and the Congress over Tipu Sultan ground is likely to escalate in future following the BMC's Market and Garden Committee's approval to a proposal to rename the ground in Malad after Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

After the approval by the Market and garden Committee, the proposal will be sent to the house where all 227 corporators will discuss and approve the name of the ground. The concerned ground is also known as Tipu Sultan ground in Malwani area of Malad. Last month, Guardian Minister of City, MLA Aslam Shaikh had inaugurated the Tipu Sultan ground and the Mumbai BJP had then vehemently opposed the name of Tipu Sultan and criticised the ruling Shiv Sena for allowing the ground to be named after Tipu Sultan.

According to the BJP, Tipu Sultan had tortured many Hindus durng his regime. The Shiv Sena then clarified that the BMC has never approved any proposal for naming the ground after Tipu Sultan. Once, the Mayor Kishori Pednekar in her speech said we will name the ground after Jhansi Chi Rani Laxmibai.

The Market and Garden Committee proposal stated, "In this current information and technology era, women are highly educated. It has been seen that male dominant society still exists. Hence, women have not got full freedom in today's world. But in the 19th century, Rani Laxmibai had fought against Britishers. Therefore a request has been made to rename Malwani land CTS survey 2841 after Jhansi Rani Laxmibai."

BJP corporator Sejal Desai, who is a member of Market and Garden Committee, said, "It is a victory for the BJP. We had opposed the name of Tipu Sultan."

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said, "After our strong opposition, the Shiv Sena has taken a U-turn and brought a proposal to keep the name of the ground after Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. We welcome the move by the Shiv Sena. Henceforth, the Shiv Sena should keep in mind that it will not keep name of those leaders who harassed Hindus."

According to the procedure, some corporators will have to write letters to the Mayor requesting her to rename the ground. Accordingly, the proposal was prepared and tabled before the Market and Garden committee for approval. After getting approval, the letter will be sent to Mumbai Commissioner, who will then direct BMC secretary to make a proposal and include it in the scheduled agenda of the house where all 227 corporators will discuss the proposal. After the house approves the proposal, the official name of the ground will be displayed.

FPJ tried to contact Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Chairman of Market and Garden committee, Pratima Khopde, but they weren't available for comment.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:01 AM IST