Mumbai: Rotary comes up innovative solution to water problem faced by Tribal women in Palghar

Innovative water wheels are lifting the weight off the shoulders of countless women in the drought-prone regions of Maharashtra. In one such initiative, Rotary, an organisation engaged in public service at the international level, distributed 315 waterwheels - an ingenious solution towards alleviating the woes faced by Tribalwomen who need to carry water over long distances.

The water wheels were donated by these organisations on December 4 and 5. A water wheel is a cylindrical drum, that can hold over 45 litres of water and is fitted with a plastic or metal handle, which allows the user to roll it down the road like a trolley, without having to lift the weight. Thus eliminating the physical strain of carrying water containers on the head, shoulders and waist.

Women in this district have to carry 1-3 pots over their heads depending on the needs of their household and make 2-3 trips of two to five kilometres in the heat or rain every day.

The water wheel makes it easy to fetch water from the nearest drinking water source. One need not carry the weight over their head instead it can be simply be pulled or pushed. The water wheel also allows women to carry more water in just one trip since each water wheel has the capacity to carry 45 litres.

Rotary Water Projects, Avenue Chair - Amrish Daftary, said: "There is a stigma among people, which stops men in the family from fetching water using pots like the women in the family due to which it puts the grave burden on the women to travel long distances by themselves to carry water for household chores."

“With the help of the waterwheels, the men, as well as the children, can also help the women in the family to bring water home. The actual cost of a waterwheel is approximately Rs 2,200, but we charge Rs 100, for a sense of ownership, and in case someone cannot afford it then we give it for free,” he said.

Rotary Club of Mumbai ACES’s Summan R Agrawal told during this event that the distribution of waterwheel in this inaccessible area has solved the problems of tribal women and girls carrying water from several kilometres away. “Most of the time of these women and girls is wasted in carrying water which not only results in their health problems but also disturbs their education,” she said.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:28 PM IST