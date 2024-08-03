Mumbai: Rotary Club Launches Informative Menstruation Awareness Campaign For Students With Videos & Comic Books

Masik Chakra - period awareness at Madhyamik Vidhalaya Tuse, Taluka Wada, District Palghar |

Through informative videos and comic books, a social organisation has initiated an effort to spread awareness about menstruation among young school students. The Rotary Club of Mumbai Ghatkopar West's menstruation awareness campaign has already reached 1233 school girls and will continue for a year.

To break the taboo of speaking about periods and enlightening young girls about menstrual cycles, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Ghatkopar West has launched a campaign to visit government and aided schools in Mumbai as well as neighbouring districts. The initiative explains the science of menstruation and solves the doubts lingering in the minds of the young girls studying in Class 5 to Class 10.

In a bid to spread awareness and explain to the young girls about the overall impact of menstruation on their body, the organisation delivers one-hour long informative video in schools and solves their doubts about menstrual cycle, or other hormonal disorders related to it. The organisation has collaborated with Menstrupedia and distributes comic magazines that explain the needs to be taken care of including food and exercise.

Masik Chakra - Period Awareness at Saraswati VidyaNiketan,Sainath Nagar | FPJ

Book distribution at Madhyamik Vidhalaya Tuse, Taluka Wada, District Palghar | FPJ

Students of Madhyamik Vidhalaya Tuse, Taluka Wada, District Palghar | FPJ

The initiative is the brainchild of Shruti Dharamsi, the president of Rotary Club of Ghatkopar West. Until now, the project has reached 1,233 girls from across seven schools of Palghar and Mumbai and will continue for a year, involving more schools and benefiting more girls.

Dharamsi said, “Talking about menstruation is still a taboo in India and in an attempt to break the taboo, we launched this initiative in the first week of July. By meeting these girls, we got to know that they look at periods as only a phase where they have to use sanitary napkins but they have no idea about what changes occur in their body during menstruation. We even have gynaecologists on board who help us solve the childrens’ doubts about menstruation.”

The initiative has been taken up as a district project under the initiative Masik Chakra, where different clubs will collaborate with the Ghatkopar West club as co-hosts and organise awareness campaigns across the city. The project includes menstruation awareness for all age groups from young girls who are yet to reach the age of menstruation to middle aged women reaching the age of menopause.

Read Also From The Campus: Sophia College Hosts Mural Painting Event To Challenge Menstruation Taboos

“Along with spreading awareness about menstruation, Masik Chakra is designed to give an eco-friendly solution for it. Apart from the ongoing period awareness campaigns in schools for young girls, the project also includes providing period panties to teenage girls and menstrual cups to youth. We are also working on launching an awareness campaign about menopause,” added Dharamsi.