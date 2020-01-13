Mumbai: Robber held within 24 hrs of Break-in

Mumbai: Meghwadi Police arrested a robber who had decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 93,000 within 24 hours — recovering the entire booty.

Police said the accused Nissar Shaukat Ali, 32, had broken into the house by picking the lock. He was arrested at Jogeshwari and confessed of breaking in multiple houses using the same modus operandi.

According to police, on Sunday morning, an unidentified accused had decamped with valuables like gold, cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 93,000 in a house break-in and theft case.

After a case was registered against the man, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and saw a man, whose image were captured and circulated in the informers' circle.

Police then received a tip-off about the accused being seen near Jogeshwari and a trap was laid accordingly near Diana Compound in Andheri (E). Police trapped the accused, Ali, and arrested him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had committed similar crimes in Santacruz, Khar, Bandra and Vile Parle, where offences were registered against him.