Mumbai: Robber climbs 7 floors of highrise like Spiderman, flees with gold and cash of Rs 12.5 lakh

An unidentified robber allegedly climbed seven floors of a Goregaon based highrise like a Spiderman and fled with valuables, cash worth ₹12.5 lakh. While the Bangur Nagar Police have registered an offence of house break-in, a probe is underway and no arrests have been made.

According to police sources, the incident came to light on January 29, when a couple returned to the city from their hometown, only to find their house locked from inside. Despite several attempts to unlock the door with a key, when the couple failed, they called the locksmith to open the door. When they opened the door, they were shocked to find the house in a mess.

Police said the couple checked their house, only to find over 25 tolas of gold jewellery along with other valuables like high end watches, a projector and cash worth ₹12.5 lakh missing from their wardrobe and safes. In their statement, the complainant, a graphic designer, said that the door to the bedroom balcony was broken into, hinting that the accused climbed seven floors and entered through the window, in quite a filmy style like the Spiderman.

The graphic designer, a resident of Polaris Tower, approached the Bangur Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police are probing the matter and are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of the residential building as well as the vicinity, to identify the accused and nab him.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:35 PM IST