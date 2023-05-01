Mumbai: Road safety sensitisation on accident-prone expressways, highways

Unsplash

Mumbai: Road safety awareness is being taken directly to motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway where accidents have become a routine.

On Monday, the first such awareness event was held under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police Ravindra Singhal and Superintendent of Police (Highway Raigad zone) Tanaji Chikhale.

Event dealt with causes & consequences of accidents and precautions

The event dealt with the causes and consequences of accidents and precautions and measures that must be taken to curb such incidents. Nearly 50 motorists, including truck drivers, were informed about the importance of golden hour – 60 minutes after the accident when medical assistance can save lives.

During the drive, police officials instructed motorists in detail about the traffic rules that need to be followed, including following traffic signs and instructions. Some of them were meant for truck drivers who need to use only the third lane. The use of indicators while changing lanes and overtaking, not driving at high speed or in the opposite direction, not driving under the influence of drugs, not using mobile phones and getting enough sleep before driving at night were among other instructions.

22 accident prone areas, including the expressway and highway identified

Last week, Shriran Barne, an MP from the Maval constituency and chairman of the Road Safety Committee of Raigad district, held a meeting on short-term and long-term measures on 22 accident prone areas, including the expressway and highway.

Barne said that 18 black spots under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority, two black spots on the roads under the jurisdiction of the state highways and two under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) should be inspected immediately by the officials of the Transport Department, the police and the PWD. He said sign boards, speed limit boards, and rumble strips should be some of immediate preventive measures.

He further added that to reduce accidents, someone from the RTO should be kept on 24-hour duty to ensure action is taken for not wearing a helmet, for driving without seat belts, lane cutting, speeding, using bright lights, driving while talking on the phone and honking, among others.