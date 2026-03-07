Mumbai Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Attacked With Bamboo Sticks Near Worli Over Dispute For Throwing Soft Drink At Car, 3 Injured

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A shocking case of road rage was reported in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, after a violent clash between two groups left three youths seriously injured. The incident took place on the Western Express Highway and later escalated near the Worli Sea Link area, where the victims were allegedly attacked with wooden bamboo sticks following a dispute that began with a soft drink can being thrown at a moving car.

According to a Lokmat Times report, the complainant, Maj Faisal Patel (23), a resident of Jogeshwari, was travelling with around 10 to 11 friends in two cars towards Mohammed Ali Road at around 2 am on Sunday. While they were passing through the Western Express Highway near Bandra, a person travelling in a black Skoda Slavia allegedly threw a cold drink can at one of the cars in Patel’s group.

When Patel and his friends confronted the occupants of the Skoda car and asked why the can had been thrown, an argument broke out between the two groups. Police said the occupants of the Skoda car allegedly began abusing Patel and his friends and briefly blocked their vehicle on the road.

Although both groups initially moved ahead after the heated exchange, the situation soon escalated further. The accused reportedly began chasing Patel and his friends and allegedly called for reinforcements in another vehicle, a white Hyundai Verna.

Attack Took Place In Worli

The chase continued until the vehicles reached J.K. Kapur Chowk in Worli. There, the accused vehicles allegedly surrounded the complainant’s car, preventing them from moving ahead. The attackers then stepped out armed with wooden bamboo sticks and began assaulting the group.

During the attack, two youths, Aamir Shaikh and Abdul Karim, suffered severe head injuries after being struck with bamboo sticks. Both reportedly collapsed on the road after being hit. Another youth, Moin Syed, was chased by the attackers and brutally beaten, resulting in serious facial injuries, reported Lokmat Times.

The complaint further stated that the accused also threatened other friends who tried to intervene in the fight as well as taxi drivers who were present nearby during the assault. Following the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to Nair Hospital for medical treatment.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra Police have registered a case against six to seven unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to causing hurt with dangerous weapons, rioting and criminal intimidation.

