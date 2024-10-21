Mumbai Road Concretisation Phase 2: BMC Faces Delays Due To NOC And Utility Shifts

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: The second phase of road concretisation project has faced challenges, including securing the no objection certificate (NOC) from traffic police and relocating underground utilities. The civic authorities are working with utility companies to improve coordination and have scheduled a meeting with the joint commissioner (traffic) for necessary approvals. However, the start of concretisation work is now likely to be delayed until after the upcoming state assembly elections.

The BMC resumed its long-delayed road concretisation projects post-monsoon in month of October. Around 324 kilometers of roads in the eastern and western suburbs will be concretised in phase 1, with a target completion date of May 31, 2025.

The work order for the concretisation of roads in the island city, along with the 309 kms of roads in Phase 2, was issued last month. However, the civic body is facing challenges in obtaining the necessary permissions.

"With multiple roads set for excavation, the traffic police are implementing measures to ensure smoother traffic flow and minimise inconvenience. A key concern is the relocation of underground utilities," said a senior official.

The civic authorities recently had discussion with electricity and gas suppliers to prevent damage to underground pipelines during the concretisation work. Also, the hydraulic engineering and roads departments are coordinating closely to avoid any incidents, said civic sources.

The BMC launched its concretisation initiative with contracts worth Rs. 6,080 crore for Phase 1, marking the largest civic contract to date. Phase 2 will allocate an additional Rs. 6,000 crore; however, only 30% of the work was completed by June 10 since the project's launch in January 2023.

To ensure high standards and quality in the cement concreting process, the BMC has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) as an independent agency for quality control.

Total road network in Mumbai - 2,050 kms

Concretised till now - above 1,000 kms

Yet to be concretised... Phase 1–397 kms ...906 roads.

Phase 2...309 kms. ...1,212 roads

Work completed in phase 1 (eastern and western suburbs)- 30%