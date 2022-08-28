Mumbai: RMC truck rams into parked tempo at Borivali, kills one

Representational Image | Pixabay

A driver of a ready mix concrete (RMC) truck was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly knocked down a 32-year-old man and critically injured another person. The fatal collision took place near the Devipada bus stop in Borivali East.

According to Kasturba Marg police, the accused was driving rashly at full throttle towards a tempo, which was parked after it suffered a breakdown, while both the victims were standing next to it. The driver saw the parked tempo but due to his speed, he lost control and went on to hit the tempo and the duo standing next to it.

“The impact of the hit was so severe that one of the men died on the spot and the other got critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital but one of them was declared dead on arrival,” said Kasturba Marg police station senior inspector Anil Avhad.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Yadav while critically injured Gyanprakash Yadav, 40, is undergoing treatment at the Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali, added the police.

The driver has booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life).