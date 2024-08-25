Mumbai: Rising Molestation Cases In Local Trains Raise Safety Concerns For Women, 52 Incidents Reported In 7 Months

Mumbai Local Trains | Representative Image

Local trains are known as Mumbai's lifeline, however, the growing number of molestation cases onboard has turned the spotlight on the safety of women commuters. The issue becomes more concerning as many victims either ignore these incidents or are scared to approach the police.

Recent statistics from the Government Railway Police (GRP) indicate a rise in molestation cases.

Horrific Registered Cases Of Molestation In Local Trains

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman from Kandivali faced harassment, while travelling to her office in Churchgate. She was seated at a window and a man suddenly appeared when the train halted at Malad. “Will you keep a physical relationship with me,” he asked, leaving the victim shocked.

On July 18, a 46-year-old Nepal man, Ram Thapa, allegedly groped a 28-year-old TV journalist in an inebriated state at the Dadar skywalk. In a similar incident, a 25-year-old woman and her two friends were travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Nagercoil Express.

At the Lonavala station, a drunk man, Nikhil Jagtap, boarded their compartment and asked to touch one of the women. They immediately called the helpline number. However, Jagtap touched the complainant's cheek as they were alighting at CSMT. Later, two people were arrested for alleged molestation.

In yet another bizarre incident, the Wadala railway police booked a man in his 30s, who had been allegedly stalking a 23-year-old woman for years. He used to trail her while she travelled from Chunabhatti to Seawoods.

Lata Aragade Urges women to report molestation incidents & calls for increased security measures

Lata Aragade, Suburban Railway Commuter Organisation president, said, “Several such incidents never come to light because many women don't come forward to file complaints. I appeal to women commuters, if such incidents occur, please file a case.” She claimed that the railway police lack manpower, given the increasing number of commuters.

“Now, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP personnel are not much visible on platforms. The railway administration should ensure that CCTV cameras are functioning properly because CCTV footage is crucial for arresting the culprit. Additionally, the railway administration should ban male hawkers or sellers in ladies compartments,” said Aragade.

Regular Commuter Demands To Increase Manning Staffs

Sayali Shinde, a regular commuter, also demanded to increase the manning staff. “Many railway CCTVs are not working and the administration does not maintain them regularly. Not even a single ambulance is stationed outside the railway stations,” she said. Another woman commuter said, “Every compartment is so crowded that appointing a security guard inside is not possible. However, when women board and alight from the train, authorities should station guards near the ladies compartments.”

RPF & GRP highlight safety measures provided for women inside Trains and on railway platforms

The railway administration said that around 2,800 CCTV cameras are currently functioning across suburban stations and the feed is being continuously monitored by the RPF and the GRP. Proposals to increase the number of cameras to cover black spots are also underway, said the authorities, pointing out that ladies coaches are manned by the GRP at night. Additionally, 200 Maharashtra Security Force personnel have been hired for platform duty at suburban stations, they underlined.

The authorities further said that a talk button has been provided in ladies coaches, allowing passengers to call the train guard when distressed. Daily awareness programmes for helpline number 138 are being organised at stations. The 'Meri Sakhi' WhatsApp group is also available for women to call for immediate assistance, they added.

Molestation cases from January-July

Central Railway : 27 Cases, 24 Detection

Western Railway: 25 Cases, 23 Detection