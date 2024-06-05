Mumbai: Rights Body Takes Note Of Buldhana Man's Long Suffering As His Birth Certificate Showed Birthplace As 'Jail'; Authorities Told To Pay ₹3 Lakh

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the jail and civic authorities to pay Rs 3 lakh to a 28-year-old man from Buldhana to compensate for his long-standing mental agony, which he suffered as his birth certificate showed his birthplace as “Buldhana jail”.

Sunil Ghule, was born while his parents were in jail. Although his mother was taken to the civil hospital for delivery, the jail authorities mentioned “jail” when the civic officials asked for the permanent address of the newborn's parents. Ghule in his complaint, filed before the SHRC in August 2023, said that because of the birth record, he had faced several problems mentally as well as financially from the family members as well as the villagers.

Asserting that he also struggled to get a job, Ghule lodged grievances against the civic as well as the prison authorities in Buldhana and the additional chief secretary of the home department. He also sought that the authorities should make the required changes in his birth certificate. During the hearings, the revenue authority realised the mistake and finally rectified the birth certificate in March.

The SHRC, presided by chairperson K K Tated and member Sanjay Kumar, had summoned Amitabh Gupta, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Prisons and Correctional Services, to file an affidavit. In his reply, the ADG said, “In the birth certificate, the permanent address of the complainant’s parents was jail because the same was provided by the police. Hence, the same continued further.”

In its order, the rights body said, “It is crystal clear that the respondents issued the birth certificate showing the permanent address as Buldhana jail without complying with the Maharashtra prison manual rules.” It further said, “As per rule 8, births in prison shall be registered in the local birth registration office. However, the fact that the child is born in the prison should not be recorded in the birth register.”

Reprimanding the prison authorities, the SHRC said that despite clear provisions in the manual, the authorities have failed to abide by the same and have erred in naming the birthplace of the complainant. “Bare reading of rule 8 says that even if the mother of the child is in jail at the time of the delivery, the birth certificate should not read ‘jail’ as the birthplace. Owing to this mistake on the part of the authorities, the complainant is suffering,” said the Commission.