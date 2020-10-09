Mumbai: Right to Education admissions under waiting list extended till October 23

In another attempt to reach more students amidst the lockdown, the waiting list round for the Right to Education (RTE) admission has been extended till October 23 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department. Out of 1,328 students who are selected, 92 have been admitted in the wait list round in Mumbai region as of Friday.

The waiting list round which began on September 30, was supposed to be conducted till October 8 but it has now been extended till October 23, 2020 to award more time to parents. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "RTE admissions allow students of economically weak backgrounds to secure admissions and gain elementary education in private unaided schools for free. Students and parents are given additional time considering the hurdles faced in lockdown."

In addition, parents have been given the option to submit necessary documents via online or offline mode in respective schools. Palkar added, "Many parents and children have returned to their native villages due to the lockdown. We want them to make the most of this opportunity and secure seats by confirming admissions." The BMC education department aims to complete the admission process before the Diwali break so that schools can reopen post vacation.

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them.

Till date, over 3,138 students have been admitted in private unaided schools under Right to Education (RTE) admissions conducted by the BMC education department. This year, 5,371 students were selected in the first lottery round and 1,328 via waiting list. 92 students have been admitted in the wait list round till now, as per BMC RTE admission online statistics data on October 9, 2020.

This year, a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE admissions for 7,069 seats vacant seats in 367 schools in Mumbai region.