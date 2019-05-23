Mumbai: Riding triple seat, 2 fall off Bandra bridge, killed

Mumbai: Three teenagers, who threw traffic rules out of the window by triple riding a motorcycle and speeding, fell off the U-bridge at Bandra (W) on Tuesday morning. The two pillion teens succumbed to severe injuries, the rider has been battling for life at Bhabha Hospital, said police.

Bandra Police have booked the teenager, who was driving the bike, and will arrest him after his discharge. The trio bikers, Junaid Iqbal Rai (19), Aman Shaikh (18) and Sahir Khan (18), were on their way to Bandra (W) from Kherwadi junction at 6.30am when the incident happened.

The speeding bike skidded when it reached the deep curve on the U-bridge. The impact was such that they hit the tyres installed on the bridge’s edge and they fell off. Shaikh died on the spot, while the other two were rushed to Bhabha and Lilavati Hospital.

A senior inspector said another teenager, Khan, who was admitted in Lilavati Hospital succumbed, two hours later. Bandra police have booked Rai, who survived the mishap, and was riding the motorcycle, under relevant IPC sections for causing death by negligence (304A), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338) and rash driving (279), and the Motor Vehicle Act.