Mumbai: Revised election ward boundaries attempt to destabilise BJP corporators?

Ahead of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) election, a proposed list of 236 wards has been declared. However, while increasing the nine wards, the wards dominated by BJP have been expanded deliberately to under the party corporators.

This has created unrest in BJP and many corporators have expressed their displeasure. In some wards, the boundaries have been changed without any necessity. Therefore, a question is being raised if this is an attempt to weaken BJP’s corporators.

Following are the new nine wards:

BMC has increased it wards to 236 from earlier 227 and the revised list has been published on the website from February 1. The civic body has invited suggestions and objections on it from the people’s representatives and political parties till February 14. The new wards include three each from the city, eastern suburb and western suburb. In the city area, Worli (G South), Wadala, Parel, Sewari (F South) and Byculla Mazgaon (E), in eastern suburbs Chembur (M West), Kurla (L) and Ghatkopar (N), in western suburbs, a ward between Borivali and Dahisar (R North and R Central), Kandivali (R south) and Bandra to Santa Cruz east (H east) are added.

The proposed ward plan crosses boundaries?

However, in the revised list of wards, Mulund T ward in the eastern suburb has been changed completely. The area has BJP’s unquestionable authority and sure success for the party candidate. However, a part of western Mulund has been added to the revised ward list changing the boundaries. BJP’s Corporator from Mulund and group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde said the boundaries of the wards are crossed. “Ward no. 106 comes under eastern part. However, the western part has been attached to it. As per the rules, the ward boundaries should not cut railway lines, bridges, nullah. It is difficult to understand why this has happened in Mulund,” Shinde pointed out.

A deliberate attempt to sabotage corporators?

Every ward of Mulund has the same issue. Therefore, BJP has instructed all the Corporators to study the revised boundaries and find out if it has breached the rules. However, the party doubt that this is a deliberate attempt to damage BJP corporators, Shinde said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:57 AM IST