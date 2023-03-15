 Mumbai: Reversing water tanker runs over 40-year-old man in Borivali, driver arrested


Vishal Singh
Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Representative Image

A 40-year-old man died on Tuesday after a water tanker ran over him while he was sleeping in Wazira parking near Don Bosco signal, Borivali West.

An eyewitness Suresh Gupta, 52, who is posted there as a watchman, told police that the accident occurred at 1.45 am, when someone started shouting while the driver was driving the tanker in reverse.

It was found that the vehicle had run over the man identified as Rajesh Phulsing Meena, 40.

He was rushed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Borivali police, they got information that a person has died after coming under the water tanker, after which the driver of the vehicle Harishankar Yadav, 57, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

