 Mumbai: Revd Dr. Ananda Maharajan's Book On Tamil Christian Heritage To Be Released Today At St. John's Tamil Church In Goregaon
Mumbai: Revd Dr. Ananda Maharajan's Book On Tamil Christian Heritage To Be Released Today At St. John's Tamil Church In Goregaon

The book sheds light on the rich religious heritage of Tamil Christians in Mumbai, particularly those who migrated from the Tirunelveli region. “It highlights the profound contributions of European missionaries and the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the community,” read a statement.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Mumbai: The Migrant Tamil Christians in Mumbai, a book authored by Revd Dr Ananda Maharajan, will be released today (September 29) during a function at Goregaon's St John's Tamil Church, which is celebrating its anniversary. Retd Rev. Manoj Charan, Bishop of Mumbai, will be the chief guest.

About The Book

