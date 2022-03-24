Mumbai: Retired navyman loses ₹1.8 lakh to Google listing fraud while ordering alcohol in Khar

A Khar-based retired navy man was duped by an unidentified accused to the tune of ₹1.81 lakh in a Google listing cum liquor shop fraud. The retired navy man wanted to order alcohol from a shop online and while making the payment, the accused sought the complainant's debit card details, only to siphon the money in a series of transactions. A case of cheating, impersonation has been registered at Khar police station.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 21 afternoon, at around 2 pm, when the complainant wanted to order liquor from a store and went the online way to place an order. When he searched the local search engine, he was shown the result of a phone number next to the liquor store's name. Upon contacting the number, the caller took an order of liquor worth ₹6,100.

The caller then asked the complainant about the payment and sought the retired navyman's debit card details. Soon, a transaction of ₹6,100 was made, followed by another transaction of ₹49,000. When the complainant enquired, the caller asked him to send ₹5 on GooglePay, to which the complainant obliged and received a refund of ₹10. The caller then asked the man to send ₹43,000 to get a double refund, only to be duped or a total of ₹1.81 lakh in a series of transactions.

Having realised that he was duped, the retired navyman approached the Khar Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating and impersonation. While a probe is underway, no arrests have been made yet.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:05 PM IST