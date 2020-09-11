Mumbai: Retired Naval officer gets beaten up by Shiv Sena workers over CM’s ‘cartoon’

The Samata Nagar Police has arrested four Shiv Sena party workers for allegedly assaulting a retired Naval officer. The Shiv Sainks were angry at the officer for allegedly forwarding a ‘cartoon’ of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp and attacked him on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place days after Madan Sharma, 65, a retired Navy officer and a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali forwarded a message on WhatsApp in his society group.

On Friday morning around 10am, Sharma received at least four calls from unknown numbers and caller asked him about his name and his address. Around 10.30am, Kamlesh Kadam, a local Shakha Pramukh, called him and again enquired about the post, the Navy officer told that he received the post on another group and he just forwarded it.

Around 12 pm, Kamlesh again called him this time however on his society's intercom and called Sharma downstairs. The officer went down and found around 10 people were waiting for him near the gate. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera and showed that the accused allegedly attacked him on society’s gate.

The Navy officer ran inside his building. However, the men followed him and dragged him out and allegedly assaulted him. He received injuries on his eyes.

"I kept telling them that I just forwarded the post but they were not ready to listen," said Sharma in his statement.

"Following the incident, we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325) and under the sections of unlawful assembly and rioting, " said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.