Mumbai: Retired excise inspector loses ₹7 lakh to cyber fraud in Andheri

A 72-year-old retired Excise inspector fell for the search engine listing fraud and ended up losing ₹7 lakh. The woman who received a bank offer message of ₹10,000, ended up searching bank's customer care number online but got that of a fraudster.

The woman a resident of D N Nagar in Andheri had applied for a debit card on her account which she received recently. Last week she received a message about bank offer of ₹10, 000 purportedly sent by her bank. Earlier a bank employee known to her had also told her about similar offer which made her to believe on the message more, said police.

After receiving the message, she immediately searched for the bank's customer care number on Google and contacted it. Her call was answered by a person who introduced himself as bank's representative but soon the call got disconnected, However she received a call immediately after it but from an unknown mobile number this time from one Rakesh.

He told her to open a link to avail the offer and enter her customer ID along with One Time Password (OTP). The Unsuspecting woman did as she was asked to, as soon as she shared the OTPs ₹4.80 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh were debited from her account in two transactions. Realising something was wrong, she disconnected the call and dialled the bank's customer care number given on her card and asked the bank to block her account and approached the police.

"We as well as Reserve Bank of Indian are continue to aware people to not to share their bank details neither the OTP, yet people don't follow it and ended up falling prey to such cons, said a police officer

The police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) of cheating and impersonation along with sections of Information Technology act.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST