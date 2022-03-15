Mumbai: Retired ACP's statement recorded in 'fake' passport case involving BJP leader's wife

The crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch recently recorded the statement of the retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Deepak Phatangare in a 'fake' passport case. In this case, the police have booked Phatangare and ADG (state security corporation) Deven Bharati who was then joint commissioner of police (law and order) for not taking cognisance of the forged passport complaint.

One Reshma Khan, wife of Hyder Khan, the BJP Mumbai vice-president and head of its minority cell was granted a passport in 2012. However, during the scrutiny in 2017, the Special Branch officials found birth certificates of 24 Parganas from West Bengal provided for the passport to be forged. Accordingly, they asked the Malwani police to lodge an offence against her claiming she was a Bangladeshi National.

Phatangare who was then senior inspector of the Malwani police did not take cognisance of the complaint.

In December last year, the Malwani police registered an offence of cheating and forgery against Khan and also booked the Phatangare and Bharati. Soon after the FIR was lodged Reshma moved to court saying she is Indian by birth and hails from Nalanda in Bihar, the court granted pre-arrest bail.

