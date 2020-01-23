Mumbai: Retd cop held for killing widowed daughter’s boyfriend

Thane: A 68-year-old retired Mumbai police officer was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 29-year-old man for having an affair with his daughter at Badlapur on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The deceased, Sachin Shinde, 29, was a Sangali resident and unemployed, said a cop of Badlapur (E).

The arrested accused, Namdev Pandurang Kokayande, 68, retired from Mumbai police as assistant sub-inspector. The deceased had met his 36-year-old daughter, a widow, who lived with her 10-year-old son and parents at Badlapur.

He met her on Facebook two years ago. They started to chat and fell in love, and had been in a relationship since then. The cop did not like him when Sachin had visited home.

Deepak Deshmukh, senior inspector from Badlapur (E) police station, said, “Primary probe revealed Namdev called him at Surval Chowk. He had plotted to kill him.

He stabbed Sachin in his chest, who succumbed to stab wounds.” Sources said Namdev objected to him meeting her daughter and told him to stay away.

An argument ensued, which turned heated. In a fit of rage, Namdev murdered him, and fled the spot, only to be arrested later. Police said the body was taken to Badlapur primary health centre for post-mortem.