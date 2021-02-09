Mumbai: Resume offline classes for SSC and HSC students, says School Principal and Teachers' Association

Mumbai School Principal and Teachers' Association has appealed to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reopen classrooms for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) in the city before the board examinations. Teachers said they need to conduct revision lectures, clarify doubts and explain concepts via offline lectures to students who do not have access to online education.

Class 12 board theory examinations will be conducted in Maharashtra from April 23 to May 29, 2021. And, Class 10 board theory examinations will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021, by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Practical examinations of HSC board students will be conducted from April 1 to April 22 and internal assessments or practical examinations of SSC students will be conducted from April 9 to April 28, 2021.

Teachers said offline lectures should resume, as there are just two months left for the board examinations. Prashant Redij, secretary of the Mumbai Principals Association, said, "There are many SSC and HSC students who do not have access to online education due to the lack of technical facilities. Offline lectures should resume in Mumbai because we need to reach out to these students and help them prepare for the board examinations."

In addition, teachers said they conduct revision lectures and solve doubts on a one-on-one basis for students to understand concepts thoroughly. Damini Penkar, a teacher said, "Generally, two months before the board examinations, we conduct doubt-solving lectures. Students will understand better if we explain concepts offline." Currently, schools across Maharashtra have resumed offline lectures for Standard 5 to Standard 12. However, those in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane have not been permitted to reopen by the respective municipal corporations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.