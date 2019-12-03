Mumbai restaurants warn to stop serving onion-based dishes if prices continue to rise

Onions have left customers teary-eyed as prices of the staple continue to soar in Maharashtra. But it's not just the customers, now reports have surfaced saying that restaurant owners in Mumbai have been forced to cut down onion-based dishes on their menus, due to soaring onion prices.
According to Hindustan Times, many restaurant owners have also warned that they would be forced to increase the price of onion-based dishes if the prices of the onion continue to go up. Santosh Shetty, president, AHAR told the leading daily, “There are many hotels which have cut down on onion-based items. If this situation continues, we will be left with no option but to increase the prices as we cannot sustain ourselves.”
Households and restaurants in India are reeling under pressure as onion prices have surged exponentially across the country. A kilo of onion is retailing at Rs 90-100 in most Indian states, peaking at Rs 120-130 per kilo in major cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Odisha, and Pune.
The government is trying to procure onions from Egypt, Turkey, Holland, and other countries. State-owned MMTC has also signed contracts with Egypt for onion imports and an onion consignment of 6,090 tonnes will be available in the country next month.
