Mumbai: Residents to face water cuts from Tuesday to Friday due to maintenance work of 100 kV power substation

The residents of Mumbai will face water cuts from Tuesday to Friday, the BMC said. The civic body stated that the supply will be affected for four hours between 11 am and 3 pm due to maintenance work of a 100 kV power substation at Pise Panjrapur Complex.

As a result, there will be a five per cent water cut in most of the areas in the city and suburbs. As per the BMC, the wards that will get affected the most are A, B, E, F-South, F-North, L, M-East, M-West, N, S and T.

The BMC has also appealed to residents of the affected areas to keep the required stock on the day before the cut to avoid any shortage. Citizens have also been urged to use water sparingly during the water cut period.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:27 PM IST