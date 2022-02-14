Mumbai: Residents of Tardeo building fire incident have to wait for another 2 months due to ongoing repair work

Residents of Sachinam heights also known as the Kamala Building of Tardeo situated in South Mumbai where the fire had erupted last month will have to wait for two more months to return to their homes. Electricity restoration work and repair work has not been completed yet and because of no electricity, many families are staying in Municipal schools while some are staying with their relatives.

On January 22, a massive fire erupted on the 19th floor of the 20-storey Sachinam heights building wherein 9 people were killed and 21 were injured. It has been said that fire was erupted due to a short circuit.

"No one is staying inside the building because there is no electricity. We cannot use the lift and fetch water without electricity. Yesterday, we all residents conducted a meeting and we came to know that the structural audit report has come and we will have to repair the building as per the report. We have also been told that at the end of March we can return to our houses." said Jaywant Toraskar, a resident of the building.

"We residents of the building are doing electricity restoration work at our cost. Local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Builder both have given some contribution. So we are looking for more funds. because many people are not in a position to contribute money." said Prathamesh Tawade, another resident of the building.

The Secretary of the building is still in the hospital and the Treasurer of the building recently got discharged so other residents have initiated restoration and repairing work.

On the other hand, the inquiry committee set up by the BMC Commissioner is near to finishing its inquiry. "We will finish the investigation within two days and thereafter will submit a report to BMC Commissioner," said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioners of D ward.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST