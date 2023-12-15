Mumbai Residents Flock To Kalyan-Karjat Region For Homeownership Opportunities

When 25-year-old Ganesh Chavan, a driver living in Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar East, decided to buy his own house in Shelu in Karjat, his decision was influenced by just one factor. He said that he was paying a rent of Rs 7,000 for a small room with no toilet in Ramabai.

Whereas by paying a monthly installment of Rs 10,000, he was able to buy a 1BHK home in Karjat for just Rs 16 lakh. “I am the owner of my house with an attached bathroom. Plus my assets are getting built up and my lifestyle has changed for the better,” said an elated Chavan.

Like him, there are scores of middle and lower income people from Byculla, Mohammed Ali Road, Masjid Bunder, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Lower Parel working as drivers, maids, cooks, who are making this smart shift to the Kalyan-Karjat region. The belt, which includes micro-markets like Diva, Shahapur, Titwala, Neral, Asangaon, Badlapur and Ambernath, is fast emerging as a hub for affordable housing. One of the prime reasons for this is better rail connectivity. Experts highlighted that the average property rate in this stretch ranges from Rs3,482 to Rs4,955 per square feet, which is affordable for the lower and middle classes.

According to a report by Liases Foras, an independent non-broking real estate firm, 8,399 housing units were sold in this region between July and September 2023, while 10,938 new units were added to the inventory. The report pointed out that the figures were second only to those in greater Mumbai; where 8,537 housing units were sold and 9,489 units were added during the quarter.

According to local brokers, the population of this stretch has grown eight-fold compared to the previous census. Over the years, the number of people living in Titwala, Karjat, Ambernath, Badlapur and Asangaon have gone up substantially. The main reason for this growth is affordable housing.

Picking up on the pulse of this region, developers are pushing for affordability as the USP of their projects. “One room kitchen homes are available for Rs11-15 lakh, 1BHK for Rs15-25 lakh and 2BHK for Rs25-45 lakh. All credit goes to the builders and developers for cashing in on this trend, said National Real Estate Development Council Neral-Karjat Chapter President Dinesh Doshi.