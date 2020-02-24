Mumbai: Residents can get 500 sqft, we want at least 300, demand BDD shopkeepers

Mumbai: The Bombay Development Directorate Chawls (BDD) shopkeepers should be given 300 sqft carpet area as opposed to the current 160 sqft they possess, demands the Akhil BDD Chawl Bhadekaru Hakk Saurakshan Samiti, an officially recognised body.

This is because the redevelopment of the century-old chawls is offering increased carpet area comprising of 500 sqft for residential purposes.

Kiran Mane, the body’s secretary told FPJ, “A letter has already been written to the new housing minister, urging him to bring in an ordinance to increase the area of commercial shops.”

Rajesh Gupta, a Worli BDD Chawl shop-owner and also secretary of BDD Vyapari Sanghatana, said they are unaware of how much area they will get in the newly redeveloped buildings. “Until the government does not give us a surety about how much area we will be offered, the shopkeepers cannot vacate the premises,” he said.