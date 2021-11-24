Palghar: Rescued migratory seabird released; see pics

A migratory seabird, identified as Masked Booby, that was rescued in mid-September by locals has been finally been released in its natural habitat on Wednesday after a month-long rehabilitation and treatment. The bird was found stranded at Rangaon Bhuigaon Beach at Vasai Range in Palghar.

Check out the pictures below:

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:17 PM IST