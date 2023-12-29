Mumbai: Republican Party Of India (Athawale) Leader Prashant Mohite Physically Assaulted In Borivali

Representative Photo |

Prashant Mohite, the secretary of the North Mumbai division of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), lodged a complaint against two people for allegedly assaulting him. The case was registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 504 (provocation to breach the peace), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kasturba Sub Police Station on December 28.

According to an FIR, Mohite, resides in Devipada, Borivali East. The RPI's office is located near Uma Hotel, Daulat Nagar Phatak, Borivali East, nearby to Mohite's Sairaj Motor shop. He stated that 36-year-old Karan Singh Solanki operates his egg and bhurji business, and Mohite is acquainted with him.

Solanki physically assaults Mohite at RPI office

As per Mohite's complaint, on December 27 around 6:30 pm, while he and his colleagues were at the RPI office, Solanki approached the location and began verbally abusing Mohite. When Mohite stepped out of the office to confront Solanki, the latter physically assaulted him, striking him with his hands and legs. Solanki even attempted to assault Mohite with an iron rod while issuing threats. Despite attempts by onlookers to intervene, Solanki further threatened them, causing them to flee away. Subsequently, Solanki's 40-year-old brother Sunil Singh Solanki arrived at the scene and also assaulted and verbally abused Mohite.

Someone informed the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended Karan Singh Solanki. Following this incident, Mohite lodged a formal complaint against both Karan Singh Solanki and Sunil Singh Solanki.