Mumbai reports over 13,000 COVID-19 cases, infections fall by nearly 3000 from yesterday

Mumbai on Thursday, January 13 reported more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases, a fall of nearly 3,000 from yesterday. In the last 24-hours, the city reported 13,702 cases taking the tally to 9,69,989. However, 84 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

Yesterday the city had reported over 16,000 cases, however the city has reported a fall in daily cases again today.

The daily covid cases had gone down from 20,700 to 11,647 in last 4 days till January 11.

20,849 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 8,55,811. Now, there are 95,123 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 16,426 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:34 PM IST