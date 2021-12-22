Mumbai reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, big jump in 24 hours; zero deaths recorded

Mumbai reported 490 new COVID-19 cases on December 22, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,68,148. This comes on a day when Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in 48 days with 1,201 fresh Covid cases.

The capital city saw a jump of more than 160 from the previous day but did not record any fatality caused due to the infection.

229 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,46,784. Now, there are 2419 active cases in the city.

City recorded zero deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which kept its fatality count to 16,366 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 45,014 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 132,91,717 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,050 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 19 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:07 PM IST