Mumbai reports nearly 450 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai reported 446 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,126,596.
Two deaths were also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 446
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 288
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,04,549
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 2,391
Doubling Rate - 2483 days
Growth Rate (29th July - 4th Aug)- 0.028%
