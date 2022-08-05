e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports nearly 450 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai reported 446 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,126,596.

Two deaths were also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 446

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 288

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,04,549

Overall Recovery Rate - 98%

Total Active Pts. - 2,391

Doubling Rate - 2483 days

Growth Rate (29th July - 4th Aug)- 0.028%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai reports nearly 450 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and other Congress leaders released after about 6 hours in detention

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and other Congress leaders released after about 6 hours in detention

Mumbai: Level 2 fire at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire at Wadia Hospital in Parel

India vs England at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on...

India vs England at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on...

Congress chose this day for 'black protest' because...: Union Home minister Amit Shah; watch video

Congress chose this day for 'black protest' because...: Union Home minister Amit Shah; watch video

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...