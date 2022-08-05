Mumbai reports nearly 450 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai reported 446 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,126,596.

Two deaths were also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 446

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 288

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,04,549

Overall Recovery Rate - 98%

Total Active Pts. - 2,391

Doubling Rate - 2483 days

Growth Rate (29th July - 4th Aug)- 0.028%