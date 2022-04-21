e-Paper Get App
Mumbai reports more than 90 Covid cases for second consecutive day; active cases remain above 400

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai | PTI
Mumbai today reported 91 new coronavirus positive cases and the overall tally of total recovered patients reached 10,59,073.

A total of 56 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 12,659 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.005%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

450 active cases are there in the city.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:18 PM IST