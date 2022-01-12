Mumbai reports more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases, a rise of nearly 5,000 from yesterday

Mumbai on Wednesday, January 12 reported more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases, a rise of nearly 5,000 from yesterday. In the last 24-hours, the city reported 16,420 cases taking the tally to 9,56,287. However, 84 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

Yesterday the city had reported over 11,000 cases and day before yesterday around 13,000 cases, however the city has reported a spike again today.

The daily covid cases had gone down from 20,700 to 11,647 in last 4 days till January 11.

14,649 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 8,34,962. Now, there are 1,02,282 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,420 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 67,339 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 14325,144, tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 36 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 1.85 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 56 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 85 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:21 PM IST