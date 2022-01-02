Mumbai reports massive surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 8000 fresh infections in a single day

Mumbai on Sunday reported more than 800 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a total of 8,063 fresh cases were reported taking the tally to 7,99,520 in the city.

Sunday's count is the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave, the official said.

On this massive spike, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines so as to contain the spread of virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible.

"I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. There is no reason to panic but at the same time all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour," the BMC chief added.

Further he also said that mask is mandatory in public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. "All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave of Covid pandemic," he said.

With zero cases today, the death toll remained stable to 16,377.

With 578 people discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 7,50,736.

The active case tally stood at 29,819, a sharp rise from 16,441 the day earlier.

However, only 3059 of 30,565 hospital beds in the city are occupied, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The city's overall recovery rate is 94 per cent, the official said.

The city's doubling rate is now 183 days, he said.

Mumbai had reported 1,377 cases on Tuesday, 2,510 on Wednesday, 3,671 on Thursday, 5,631 on Friday and 6371 on Saturday.

